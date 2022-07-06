Justin Bieber Is Performing And Debuting A New Song In Garena Free Fire

Justin Bieber is premiering a new song in Garena Free Fire, as part of the game's fifth anniversary celebrations.

On August 27, Garena Players will be able to attend a virtual concert, where they can dance to the song with emotes, play minigames, and even perform on stage with Justin Bieber’s avatar -- though what exactly that means is unclear. In the press release, Justin Bieber himself commented, “This collaboration with Free Fire has allowed us to explore various dimensions in which we can integrate my music with games and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy what we have worked hard on behind the scenes.” The statement implies that perhaps future collaborations or similar events are to come. This is the first in-game performance in Garena Free Fire.

Under the theme “Reunite the World,” the fifth anniversary promises fan favorite themed contests, rewards and giveaways, and more collaborations and events both within and outside the game. More details of what exactly the fifth anniversary event entails will come closer to the date.

Justin Bieber’s virtual performance in Free Fire is the latest is a series of collaborations between major music stars and live service games. Most famously Fortnite’s in-games concerts have showcased virtual performances of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and BTS. Roblox also collaborated with Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots. Free Fire’s collaboration is far from a new phenomenon, but it is a sign of the growing popularity of these kinds of crossovers.