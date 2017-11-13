Justice League Star Jason Momoa Confirms He Will Star In The Crow Reboot

Last month, it was reported that the long-awaited reboot of cult '90s comic book movie The Crow, currently known as The Crow Reborn, will start pre-production early next year. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been attached to the project for some time, but a series of delays had left it unclear as to whether he would still star. However Momoa has now all but confirmed his involvement.

The actor took to Instagram to post a illustrated picture of the character of The Crow, with the caption addressed to director Corin Hardy. It reads, "I've been waiting for sooooo long. @corinhardy let's do this brother." In response, Hardy posted an image of himself and Momoa, with the caption, "Two-headed monster. Craawwk."

The Crow Reborn does not yet have a release date. However, last month creator James O'Barr stated that it would begin pre-production in February 2018, and confirmed Hardy's involvement. Hardy previously made the acclaimed horror movie The Hallow and directed the upcoming Conjuring spin-off, The Nun.

The Crow first appeared on the screen in the 1994 movie, which was adapted from James O'Barr's comic book. The film was a critical and financial hit, but it was overshadowed by the accidental death of star Brandon Lee on set. An unsuccessful sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, was released in 1996.