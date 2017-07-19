Justice League: See The Incredible Batmobile Replica From The Movie

GameSpot is on the ground at San Diego Comic-Con, and one of the first things we saw is a replica of the Batmobile from DC's upcoming superhero movie Justice League.

Click through the images in the gallery below to get a closer look at the Batmobile:

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

"The hybrid prototype military and civilian vehicle, reaching speeds of up to 205 MPH, has been integrated with the latest in covert military grade armaments as well as stealth and active protective systems," reads a line from Warner Bros.' description. "With twin .50 caliber retractable machine guns, missile launchers and more, the Justice League Batmobile is over 20 feet long and weighs in at a whopping 8,500 lbs."

Toy company Mattel will release an RC version of the Justice League Batmobile, and pre-orders are open starting on July 20. The toy car is based on the vehicle's look from the movie, and even shoots smoke out of its exhaust pipe. You control the vehicle through an app that you can download onto your smartphone or tablet.

Justice League, which opens in November, stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The film also has Amber Heard as Mera, JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Director Zack Snyder left Justice League earlier this year after a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to take over.