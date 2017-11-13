Justice League Reviews: Read Critics' First Reactions

Based on reviews, Justice League may be better than many feared.

The first reviews to the upcoming Justice League are in! The social media embargo on the film expired Friday and, though full reviews won't be out until closer to release, critics have plenty of say about the film on Twitter.

The general consensus of critics seems to be that the film isn't perfect, by any means. However, it is a vast improvement over Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Following in the steps of Wonder Woman, critics say the film has found its humor and lightened up the tone from what's been seen thus far in the DC cinematic universe.

GameSpot Universe's own Mike Rougeau saw the film and writes, "#JusticeLeague is good ... Wonder Woman is wonderful, Aquaman is surprisingly cool, Flash is hilarious, Batman is drunk, the story is coherent, and it's all surprisingly funny. It's not perfect, but really enjoyable!"

IGN's Terri Schwartz echoes that sentiment, tweeting, "I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end." Legion of Leia's Jenna Busch says, "There are ton of things I'd change but it comes down to this: I had a blast."

What things could still use a little work, though? "It has story 'flaws' and a simple, CGI villain," Comic Book Now's Brandon Davis says. "Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great," Germain Lussier from Gizmodo writes. "HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work."

The fact that almost universally thus far critics find the film not only funny but filled with superheroes you want to cheer on is refreshing to hear after some of the previous DC movies. For many critics, it's giving them hope for the future of the franchise. As Slashfilm's Peter Sciretta writes, "The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed."

Perhaps most interestingly, though, is the reaction to the movie's dual directors. While Zack Snyder was in charge of most of the film's production, Joss Whedon came on late in the game when Snyder needed to excuse himself for personal reasons. Given the two distinctly different creative styles of the directors, it was unknown how their visions would mess with the final product.

Surprisingly, it seems like the film has integrated the best from both directors. "It looks like a Snyder film but sounds & plays like a Whedon film," IGN's Jim Vejvoda tweets.

Thus far, it seems safe to say DC fans can be cautiously optimistic about what they will find in Justice League. You'll be able to read GameSpot Universe's full review next week. The movie hits theaters on November 17.

