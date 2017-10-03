Justice League Movie: Check Out These Surprisingly Colorful New Posters

The DC superhero team up Justice League arrives in theaters next month, and a new set of promotional posters has been released. The movie will see Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash team up to fight the evil Steppenwolf. These new posters deliver some stylish, colourful profile shots of the five heroes. Check them out in the gallery below:

Justice League was initially going to be directed by Zack Snyder, who previously helmed both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Snyder left the movie after principal photography had been completed in May, following a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon has competed the movie, writing and directing the extensive reshoots that took place this summer.

In August, it was reported that the reshoots would lighten Justice League's tone. According to actor Joe Morton, who plays Cyborg's dad, "the film felt too dark." He said: "What I heard was that there was a need from the studio to lighten up the film in a way."

The extensive reshoot schedule also meant that Superman actor Henry Cavill was forced to work on both Justice League and Mission: Impossible 6 simultaneously, leaving DC no option but to edit the mustache he is wearing for M:I6 out of his Justice League scenes.

Justice League also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. It hits theaters on November 17, 2017.