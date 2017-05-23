Justice League Dark Movie Reportedly Loses Another Director

Doug Liman will no longer direct DC's upcoming Justice League Dark film, according to a report.

Hollywood news site Variety says it has heard from sources that Liman, who directed The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow, exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Liman is also directing the new movie Chaos Walking.

Insiders told Variety that Justice League Dark studio Warner Bros. is now holding meetings with directors to find someone to replace Liman. A new director could be signed "shortly."

Speaking about his plans for Justice League Dark earlier this year, Liman said, "I have a really amazing take on it...," going on to say his version of the movie would be anything but straightforward.

"I'm not going to do something campy either. I have a take on it that isn't like anything else out there. At the end of the day, I make character-driven movies," he said.

Justice League Dark comprises more supernatural members of the DC Universe, such as John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Swamp Thing, and Deadman.

According to Variety's report, Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy director Guillermo del Toro was at one time attached to direct the Justice League Dark movie before dropping out.

In other Justice League news, director Zack Snyder has left the Justice League film following the death of his daughter. Avengers director Joss Whedon is stepping in to finish the film.