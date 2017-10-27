Justice League Box Office Tracking For Huge Opening Weekend

With just a few weeks before Justice League hits theaters, tickets for the DC Comics superhero team-up movie have gone on sale. Thus far, the results are painting what could be a pretty impressive picture of the film's box office success.

As reported by Deadline, Justice League is currently looking at earning $110-$120 million in its opening weekend. That number would rank it above Wonder Woman, which opened to $103.2 million but below both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. While Batman v Superman scored $166 million during its first weekend, Suicide Squad racked up $133.6 million.

Based on polls from Fandango, it's Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) that are driving the most interest for the movie among fans, with 89% of Fandango users saying they're excited to revisit Diana Prince after the character's standalone movie earlier in 2017.

It's entirely possible that the projections for Justice League could rise in a week, following the release of Thor: Ragnarok. While the movies come from two different studios--Marvel for Thor, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment for Justice League--with two major superhero releases this close together, the earlier release could easily dominate the anticipation.

That said, projections are just that: projections. The actual number could also drop as the movie's debut grows closer. After all, the reviews for Justice League aren't out yet.

Production of the film has been well-documented. Though it is directed by Zack Snyder, it was announced in May that Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to helm reshoots and post production on the project. Whedon is also working on a Batgirl standalone movie.

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17.