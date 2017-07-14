Just Cause 3 Multiplayer Mod Launching Very Soon

Just Cause 3 is finally getting a multiplayer mode next week. The online portion arrives on PC as part of a mod by a fan group called Nanos GBR, and it launches on July 20.

According to the mod's Steam listing, it will bring "hilarious brawls, stunts, and races" and allow you to play with "hundreds of other players." Modes will include races, deathmatch, skydiving, freeroam, and more.

The mod had previously been available as part of an open beta, but July 20 sees it launch in full for the first time.

A separate Just Cause 3 multiplayer mod appeared to be dead in 2016 when its lead designer, Cameron Foote, abandoned the project after he was offered a job at Avalanche Studios, the base game's developer.

"Several months ago, I was approached with an offer I couldn't refuse: to join Avalanche Studios Sweden as a developer so that I could work on projects present and future," he explained at the time. "Unfortunately, due to time constraints, neither I or the rest of the team can actively pursue development on JC3-MP; our lives are just too busy to allow for it right now."

Foote was part of a team separate from Nanos called JC-MP, which developed the successful multiplayer mod for Just Cause 2. After the success of that add-on, many hoped there would be official online support for the third entry in the series. Just Cause 3 launched without any multiplayer, however, leaving community groups to take up the project.

Right now, Nanos's mod is only playable on PC, though Avalanche Studios has said it is thinking about bringing mods to consoles.

We enjoyed Just Cause 3 here at GameSpot--critic Mike Mahardy awarded it an 8 in our verdict. For more, check out our full Just Cause 3 review.