Jurassic World Primal Ops Will Let You Rescue Dinosaurs On The Go

Behaviour Interactive, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platform, has announced Jurassic World Primal Ops, a new free-to-play action-adventure game coming soon to iOS and Android mobile devices.

In Jurassic World Primal Ops, dinosaurs roam the earth and players will be put into the role of battle-trained handlers who use their combat skills to save dinosaurs from another extinction by enemies, while also creating a peaceful coexistence with humans.

Players will be tasked with travelling across North America in order to save the dinosaurs from mercenaries, poachers, and laboratories. Newly rescued dinosaurs will join the player's side as fighting companions as well, each with their own unique abilities. Some examples include the Triceratops, which has a trampling ability, and the Pteranodons with its supply-dropping skill. Players can also gain a T.Rex companion.

“We’re extremely proud of Jurassic World Primal Ops, and we strongly believe players will love it. The game offers a new and unique mobile gameplay experience in the Jurassic World universe, and the twist on collecting dinosaurs provides a ton of varied gameplay,” said senior creative director at Behaviour Interactive, Jason Millena, in a press release.

“Since the inception of the Jurassic World franchise, we’ve been on a journey that evolves this fantastic relationship between dinosaurs and humans. It's exciting to showcase how not only do they coexist peacefully, but how they can work together to save other dinosaurs."

Jim Molinets, senior vice president of production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, said that Primal Ops will let players "immerse themselves" in the Jurassic World universe, and allow them to "deepen their connection with dinosaurs in thrilling, new ways."

“The game is reflective of the brand’s signature storytelling, intense action, compelling environments and diverse characters, and promises to be engaging for new and long-time fans alike," Molinets added.