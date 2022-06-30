Jurassic World Mobile Action Game Primal Ops Is Available Now

Jurassic World Primal Ops, the new mobile action game set in the Jurassic Park universe, is out now for free on Android and iOS devices. Announced earlier this year, the mobile game will see players take the role of a battle-ready dino handler, who will fight alongside rescued dinosaurs to take down their enemies, including poachers, mercenaries, and laboratories .

As you might expect from a free-to-play mobile game, collecting units is a big focus of Primal Ops. In this case, players will be able to collect and upgrade different dinosaurs from the Jurassic World universe, using their combat skills to progress through various missions.

The dinosaurs players will be able to collect include the Pteranodon, Stegosaurus, and Triceratops, as well as series favorites like the Velociraptor and T.Rex, each with their own unique abilities. Players will also be able to find dinosaur eggs and DNA strands throughout the world, items that can be used to level up and strengthen their dinosaur companions.

Players will also be able to choose from multiple dinosaur handlers, each with their own strengths. The three handlers available include Mike Riley, the Game Warden and first handler players will be able to use, as well as Adriana Santos the Eco Technician and Brodie Booker the Paleo Veterinarian.

Primal Ops is available now for free on Android and iOS, and will include in-app purchases.