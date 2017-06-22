Jurassic World 2's Title And First Poster Revealed

The Jurassic World sequel will be released in exactly one year, and its title has been announced. The movie is called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and the first poster has been released. Check it out below:

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt once more, and they will be joined by James Cromwell, Toby Jones, and Rafe Spall. Jeff Goldbum, who starred in the original Jurassic Park, will also reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. One of Goldbum's key lines from the original movie is referenced in the new tagline: "Life finds a way."

Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, who previously made the horror movie The Orphanage and the recent drama A Monster Calls. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow chose to helm Star Wars: Episode IX instead of this sequel, but he remains on board as a writer and producer.

Earlier this week, Trevorrow spoke about working with Bayona. "It is by far my favorite creative collaboration that I've ever been involved in," he said. "Bayona is a completely different kind of filmmaker and thinker than I am, yet we do have a lot of things in common. I was able to craft something specifically for another filmmaker that I admire. I built a Spanish horror thriller with dinosaurs in it that I probably wouldn't have built for myself."

Jurassic World currently stands as the fourth highest grossing movie of all time, bringing in $1.6 billion at the global box office. It was the first new entry in the series since 2001's Jurassic Park III. The franchise is based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel.