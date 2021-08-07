Jump Into A Secure IT Career With This AWS Certification Training

Not only does Amazon dominate the retail space; they're also a major player in web hosting. Amazon Web Services is one of the largest cloud networks in the world, and with the seemingly endless growth of the internet (and Amazon itself), there’s never going to be a shortage in demand for qualified AWS cloud engineers. Good thing, too, because AWS-certified engineers earn an average salary of $130,000.

If you’re looking for an exciting, high-paying career with great job security, then the 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle is the first step in that journey. Right now, this prep bundle is on a huge sale--you can enter the world of AWS for only $35 .

This bundle has everything you need to pass your AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam. With over 70 information-packed hours spread over six lessons, the instructors will cover everything from the Management Console and the AWS Database to Cloud Services and much more. No matter what experience level you're at, this bundle will teach you something new.

The courses are taught by Total Seminars, a team of IT certification experts led by Mike Meyers. Meyers has been running Total Seminars for the past 17 years, teaching thousands of courses to people from all over the world. He’s taught nearly 400,000 students on Udemy alone, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars from his previous students.

If you’re looking for an exciting new career path in IT or just want to get a great certification with a high potential salary, the 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle can help. At $35 for the entire collection, you're just paying $5 per course!

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.