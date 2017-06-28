Jumanji Teaser Trailer Reveals The First Footage

The first full trailer for the new Jumanji film, Welcome to the Jungle, will premiere tomorrow, but ahead of that, a teaser has been released that shows off a brief look at what to expect.

The teaser shows off the characters played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. We also see some snippets of action, including a motorcycle chase, a giant hippo, and, in a nice callback to the first movie, there are rhinos causing havoc.

A game for those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind. See the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer tomorrow! #JumanjiMovie pic.twitter.com/hpN6IM5Rc7 — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) June 28, 2017

As announced previously, the movie's storyline will center upon a quartet of high school kids who find themselves drawn into the Jumanji game while in detention. The teens have to clean out the school's basement as their punishment and while doing so they find an old video game console that has a game called Jumanji on it.

They discover that choosing a character in the game transports them into a jungle as that character. Jake Kasdan, the son of legendary Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan, is directing Welcome to the Jungle. The film opens this Christmas.

The 1995 original Jumanji starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce. It is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.