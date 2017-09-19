Jumanji Reboot Star The Rock Posts New Teaser Trailer

The upcoming adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a reboot of the classic '90s movie Jumanji, and it releases in December. A new trailer arrives this week, but ahead of that, star Dwayne Johnson has posted a short teaser. Check it out below:

A lil' teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. If you're down, then just get on my back.. #JUMANJI A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

The first trailer was released in June. The movie also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, and centers upon a quartet of high school kids who find themselves drawn into the Jumanji game while in detention. The teens have to clean out the school's basement as their punishment and while doing so they find an old video game console that has a game called Jumanji on it. The game pulls them into an amazing jungle world, with Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan playing the kids' in-game avatars.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Jake Kasdan, the son of legendary Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. It hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Kasdan explained that the movie is not a remake of the original film. "Jumanji is the kind of movie that I think people shouldn't out-and-out remake," he said. "To me, a big part of its power is in the unique elements of its original execution. Within that, I think there's this central idea and mythology that's mysterious, but powerful, and commands a powerful part of the imagination.

"I was a fan of the original movie, and I felt like this [movie] really honored it, and included a lot of the stuff that I loved about the original movie, but did it in a really new way."

The 1995 original Jumanji starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce. It is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.