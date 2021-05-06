Judgment Sequel, Lost Judgment, Seemingly Leaks On PSN

It looks like a new game in the universe of the Yakuza spin-off, Judgment, has leaked on the Japanese PlayStation Network under the name Lost Judgment. It's most likely a direct sequel to the 2019 game, but we'll know for sure tomorrow as Ryu Ga Gotoku studio previously teased Judgment Day for May 7 at 7 AM PT. There have also been clips released from the new project as well.

According to the leaked PSN listing, Lost Judgment will release on September 21 in Japan for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will also have a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition. There also might be a localization announcement tomorrow during Judgment Day as well. Judgment was called Judge Eyes in Japan, so it could be possible that Lost Judgment might receive a localized name if and when it launches in the West.

Fans have already figured out that Lost Judgment will take place in Yokohama, based off already released screenshots and footage. Interestingly, Yokohama is also the same setting that Yakuza: Like a Dragon primarily takes place in, so a cool crossover with protagonist Ichiban Kasuga could occur.

Judgment released on June 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4 in the West, as well as on PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S a few weeks ago on April 23.