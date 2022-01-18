Judgment Actor Will Reportedly Star In Live-Action TV Adaptation Of Sega Detective Series

According to Japanese publication Nikkan Gendai and spotted by Kotaku, Sega's Judgment series of games may be getting a live-action TV adaptation for Asahi Television, the flagship station of the All-Nippon News Network. The show's working title is Sabakarezaru, which means "The Unjudged" when translated, similar to how Lost Judgment's full title in Japan is Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku or "Unjudged Memory."

The series will reportedly star Takuya Kimura, who lent his likeness and voice to Judgment and last year's sequel. If you haven't played the games, both of them center around former attorney Takayuki Yagami, who becomes a private investigator in Tokyo's Kamurocho district. Both games feature heavy themes and deep mysteries, such as Lost Judgment's plot that focused on bullying, high school suicide, and a murder mystery that threatened to topple the Japanese legal system.

Each game features an episodic structure and plenty of plot development between rounds of acrobatic action, which would make a translation to television series that much easier. As for the future of the Judgment series, it appears to be in an uncertain phase right now. Back in July, it was reported that Lost Judgment could very well be the last game in the franchise due to a conflict over Kimura's likeness rights and a disagreement on bringing the game over to PC that was being waged between the actor's talent agency and Sega.

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku still has other projects in development though, which include a new IP and a sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Those projects will move ahead without some of its most influential figures though, as Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato have left the company.