Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards

The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.

The trailer itself follows the game's female protagonist, Judas, as she struggles to survive on a damaged starship. The psychological thriller FPS features gameplay mechanics and a visual aesthetic similar to BioShock's--something that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The trailer doesn't go into too much detail regarding the plot of the game, but we know that as Judas, players must decide whether or not to trust other characters while fighting for a chance to "fix what was broken" (presumably a reference the starship Judas lives on).

Earlier this year, Levine was playing his cards close to the chest, claiming that he didn't want to reveal anything about the game until its launch date was closer.

"We didn't want to go down the path of showing [the game] too early, because we thought it was going to be out sooner, and I don't want to have a long period of having a build-up, interest, and hype because it just doesn't, it would end up feeling fairly inauthentic and I think that gamers want to be... they want to know what they're getting, and the only way to do that really is to announce closer to launch," he said in January 2022.

Judas can now be added to Steam wishlists, and will be available on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC upon its release. Currently, no release date is listed on Steam or the Epic Games Store, but based on Levine's previous comments about launch dates, it's likely one will be announced relatively soon.