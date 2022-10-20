Joker 2 Adds Star From HBO's Industry In A "Big Role" - Report

The upcoming sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, continues to add to its cast. The latest actor to sign on is Harry Lawtey, who stars on HBO's banking drama Industry, according to Deadline.

Official details on who Lawtey is playing in the sequel are unknown. However, Deadline reported that Lawtey's role will be a "big one."

He's just the latest actor to join the cast of the Joker sequel, following Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Lady Gaga. Joaquin Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck/the Joker in the first film, is coming back for the sequel, as is Zazie Beetz. Writer-director Todd Phillips is returning as well.

According to Deadline, Joker 2 is set, at least partially, inside the Arkham prison and Gaga will play Harley Quinn. It will have some musical elements, according to reports. Filming on the sequel is expected to begin this December, and the movie is tapped to premiere on October 4, 2024.

The original film, which was produced on a relatively low budget, earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Phoenix won the Best Actor Academy Award for playing Arthur Fleck/Joker in Joker, while Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Best Music Oscar for the film. The movie also earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, among others. For Joker 2, Phoenix stands to make a $20 million payday.