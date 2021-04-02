Jojo's Bizarre Adventure's Giorno Giovanna Coming To Jump Force This Spring

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Giorno Giovanna will be the final character for Jump Force's Character Pass 2, and he'll be joining the game later in spring. You can see Giorno in action in the video below, which includes his trademark reminder that all resistance is indeed useless.

Jump Force already includes two other characters from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, in the form of Stardust Crusaders protagonist Jotaro Kujo and series antagonist DIO. Like his father DIO and other Joestar family members, Giorno wields a powerful Stand known as Gold Experience that has the unique ability to bring life to whatever it touches.

In combat, a flurry of punches from Gold Experience will overwhelm an opponent's senses, and after it was evolved into Gold Experience Requiem, it was able to trap enemies in an endless loop where their willpower and actions were constantly reset back to zero. Remember, anime is weird.

Giorno has been an open secret ever since his existence was leaked four months ago alongside Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach. Since then, Jump Force has added Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Meruem from Hunter x Hunter, and Hiei from Yuyu Hakusho to its roster as part of its Character Pass 2 content.