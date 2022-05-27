JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Launches On September 2

Wield the power of your spirit and solar-power martial arts in this remaster of the 2013 cult classic fighting game.

By on

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R now has a release date of September 2 locked in. The launch date for the upcoming remaster was revealed in the latest trailer, and the game will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch, with digital preorders for the brawler now available.

In case you missed it the first time it was available, the game was originally released on PS3 in 2013 and featured over 40 characters from the long-running manga series created by Hirohiko Araki. More characters were added over time, and in the trailer, you can see a few of them in action. Several of the voice actors from the anime adaptation have reprised their roles for the remaster, which also features updated visuals and tweaks to the gameplay.

Now Playing: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Street Date Announcement Trailer

If you're unfamiliar with Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, the series began with the tale of a young aristocrat battling his evil adopted vampire brother while using breathing-powered solar martial arts. Subsequent series were told across multiple generations of the Joestar bloodline, ditched the Hamon combat system for Stands, the manifestation of a character's spiritual lifeforce that came with exotic powers. There's a reason why the series has "Bizarre" in its title.

The most recent anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, arrived on Netflix last year and follows the exploits of Jolyne Cujoh in the Green Dolphin Street State Prison. Preorders of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will unlock a bonus prison jacket costume for Jolyne in the game, and if you're a fan of the character, you can look forward to 12 more episodes of Stone Ocean later this year.

