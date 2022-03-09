JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R Is A Remaster Of The PS3 Fighter

If you're an anime fan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is perhaps already a favorite series of yours, and soon it might be a favorite game, as well. Announced at the latest PlayStation State of Play is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R, a 3D fighting game featuring over 50 characters from the long-running series.

All Star Battle R is a remaster of the 2013 PS3 game by nearly the same name--only the R is new. The game follows in the lineage of past anime fighters such as Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, giving players a wider arena in which to do battle while still keeping the focus on combos, counters, and waiting for the right moment to strike.

The remastered version is scheduled for Fall 2022 on PS4 and PS5.