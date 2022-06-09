JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Early Access Demo Coming On June 16

Next week, get some practice time in with several Joestars and their vampiric nemesis Dio.

Bandai Namco has announced that an early access demo for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be available from June 16-22 on PS5 and PS4. Players can hop into online and practice modes, and will be able to choose from four playable characters: Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Cujoh, and Dio.

A remaster of the 2013 PS3 game, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will launch on September 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. That game's original roster of over 40 characters has been expanded to 50 fighters that represent every story arc of the manga series and its anime adaptations.

Several of the voice actors from the various anime series have reprised their roles for the remaster, and the game also features numerous tweaks to its graphics, gameplay, and audio design.

If you're unfamiliar with the source material, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is a long-running manga series that features multiple generations of the Joestar bloodline battling vampires, ancient civilizations, and Stand users who can manifest their souls as avatars that have unique powers. They also happen to be named after rock, heavy metal, and hip-hop groups.

The most recent anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, debuted on Netflix last year and follows Jolyne Cujoh during her incarceration in the Green Dolphin Street State Prison. Preorders of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will unlock a bonus prison jacket costume for Jolyne in the game, and a new season consisting of 12 episodes will debut on Netflix later this year.

