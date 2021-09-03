Johnny Knoxville's Jackass Forever Delay Announcement Is Perfectly On Brand

The new Jackass Movie, Jackass Forever, was scheduled to be released on October 22, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed to February 4, 2022. Series star Johnny Knoxville staged his own delay announcement for the film, and it's exactly what you'd expect.

Knoxville climbed onto a billboard for Jackass Forever and and spray-painted "February 4, 2022" onto the advertisement, high above the ground. After the person taking the video asks Knoxville to move over to better showcase the date, Knoxville does so, but asks, 'What?' The video then promptly cuts out, adding to the silly nature of the stunt.

Jackass Forever was delayed earlier this week as part of a wider shifting of dates at Paramount. Top Gun: Maverick is now slated for May 2022, while Mission: Impossible 7 is now scheduled for September 2022.

Jackass Forever is the first Jackass film since 2010's Jackass 3D, not counting the Bad Grandpa spinoff. It's led to some amount of controversy, as former star Bam Margera was reportedly fired from the production and is now suing Knoxville.