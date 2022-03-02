John Romero Releases A New Doom 2 Level, Donating Proceeds To Help People Of Ukraine

Doom designer John Romero is releasing a new Doom II level to help support the people of Ukraine and related humanitarian efforts following Russia's invasion of the country.

Romero announced on Twitter that he is releasing the new level for the 1994 game for €5. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross and UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

The level is called One Humanity, and it's the first Doom II level from Romero since the game was originally released in 1994. An original copy of Doom II and a modern source port are required. You can buy the new level from Romero's website here.

To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I’m releasing a new DOOM II level for a donation of €5. 100% of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you. https://t.co/1meRjC0IJZ pic.twitter.com/p0VbjdIofP — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) March 2, 2022

In the wake of the attacks, Ukraine has asked PlayStation, Xbox, and eSports organizations to stop supporting Russia. Multiple movie studios have stopped releasing new films in the country, while Apple no longer sells any products there.

Additionally, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has announced that development on Stalker 2 has "shifted to the sidelines" as the company focuses more on protecting themselves and their families during this time.

If you want to help relief efforts, we've assembled a list of humanitarian organizations like the Ukrainian Red Cross and Unicef that you can donate to.