John Cena Posts Fortnite Picture On Instagram, Fueling Speculation Of A Peacemaker Skin

A single Instagram post from one of Hollywood's most recognizable--if not always visible--actors is fueling speculation that his likeness may be dropping into Fortnite very soon.

Former WWE champion and current Peacemaker for DC Comics John Cena posted a picture of the Fortnite island as viewed from space, surrounded by The Loop that keeps all of the main characters trapped. Players first got a glimpse of this back in December when Chapter 3 Season 1 began.

Cena has been known to post randomly on his personal Instagram--his penchant for adding the words "Stone Cold" to a variety of things is an example--but the timing of this post is what makes it so interesting: The season finale of Peacemaker on HBO Max--the DC Comics show in which Cena plays the titular star--is set to premiere later this week. A Fortnite skin of the antihero dropping into the Item Shop tonight would make sense in celebration of the final episode. We just hope it is indeed a Peacemaker skin and not John Cena himself, otherwise it'll be very odd to see a bunch of guns floating around in the air during a match.

A new Peacemaker skin wouldn't be the only major addition to Fortnite today, as Epic Games announced a new partnership with the NBA in celebration of the All-Star Game this weekend