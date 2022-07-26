John Cena Fortnite Skin Coming As Epic Games And WWE Announce Epic Summerslam Event

Fortnite is about to get a taste of five moves of doom as John Cena joins the game as part of Epic Summerslam, a collaboration across three games between Epic Games and WWE.

The John Cena Fortnite skin includes two styles--Entrance Gear and Ring Gear--as well as a WWE Championship back bling. The John Cena gear bundle will also feature the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe and the You Can't C Me emote.

The John Cena Fortnite skin and gear set.

Gallery

The John Cena Fortnite skin is one of a trio of collaborations between Epic Games and WWE as part of the Epic Summerslam event, with Rocket League and Fall Guys also getting in on the action. Rocket League will see two new cars themed after Roman Reigns and John Cena, while Fall Guys will be adding costumes for Asuka, Xavier Woods (in his King Woods persona), and WWE legend The Undertaker.

The Epic Summerslam event begins July 28 across all three games, but at three different times: the Fall Guys portion begins at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET, Rocket League will follow at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, and then Fortnite will complete the set at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League are all available to download for free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.