John Carpenter Really Loves Halo Infinite, As Elon Musk And Others React

Acclaimed horror movie director John Carpenter is a big fan of Halo. The Halloween and The Thing director shared his thoughts on the game on social media, saying it's the best game in the series.

"Halo Infinite is a fun shooter," Carpenter said. "Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series."

HALO INFINITE is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 16, 2022

The replies came in fast and enthusiastically for Carpenter's tweet. Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg said, "What an amazing tweet from a creative legend." Elon Musk said "good campaign." Halo franchise director Frank O'Connor replied, "This is now a dream! Phew. Time to rewatch Prince of Darkness." Halo boss Bonnie Ross said, "Wow. Thank you for spending your creative time in our world."

What an amazing tweet from a creative legend. 🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/uAlYzSr4y9 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 16, 2022

In other news, this coming week is a big one for Halo Infinite, as the game's BTB mode is finally being patched, while the new Cyber Showdown event is slated to kick off. Additionally, major changes are coming to the microtransaction store.