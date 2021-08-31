Joel McHale Gives An Update On The Community Movie

Joel McHale has provided an update on the long-awaited Community movie, saying plans are in motion and it might actually come together. Or it might not. Such is the way in Hollywood.

"I used to just lie about it. People would be like, 'Is the movie going to happen?' And I'd be like, 'Yeah, sure,'" McHale said in an appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast.

More seriously, McHale said the wheels are in motion to make the Community movie, but it's too soon to say if it will actually happen.

"So I think things are in place," he said. "People are like, 'We're game.' We'll have the money. So I think, like, uhh, a pizza, there is cheese being made. Someone's got flour. There is water over here. This guy has an oven. And it could all come together. Or never come together."

Community ran for six seasons from 2009-2015. The first five aired on NBC and the last appeared on Yahoo Screen. Dan Harmon, who created Community, ran the show for its first three seasons before leaving the show. Donald Glover and Chevy Chase left the show before it ended.

A Community movie has been brewing for years now. Harmon told Vulture (via The Wrap) in July that "a thing is happening" and that the "gears are turning" to make it a reality.

"The only problems are becoming the creative ones, which is great, because I love those problems. I love having these conversations, and they're being had," he said.

In addition to McHale, Glover, and Chase, Community starred Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and Gillian Jacobs.