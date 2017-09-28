J.Lo Invests In A Pro Gaming Team

Big-time professional gaming team NRG Esports is closing $15 million in venture capital funding from a group of investors that includes singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. Others in the Series B financing round include sports standouts like Marshawn Lynch and Michael Strahan of the NFL and retired New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

ESPN reports that investors from California's Bay Area are also investing, along with unnamed "celebrities with an interest in the esports space." Rodriguez already invested in NRG, and now he's upping his stake and getting a seat on NRG's board of directors.

Other investors in the round include Cleveland Indians outfielder Marlon Byrd, Twitter chief operating officer Anthony Noto, Sacramento Kings owner Kevin Nagle, and others. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal invested in an earlier round of funding.

NRG Esports is one of the biggest and best-known in competitive gaming. The group has teams for games like League of Legends, CS:GO, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Rocket League, and Overwatch. The team reportedly paid $20 million for an Overwatch League team. Just this week, NRG announced its roster for the Overwatch League.