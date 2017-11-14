JJ Abrams Directs Superhero Movie Trailer Written By 10-Year-Old Jimmy Kimmel

A trailer for a new epic superhero movie has been released, and it's a weird one. To celebrate Jimmy Kimmel's birthday, Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams gathered a bunch of celebrities together to film a trailer based on a comic book the Jimmy Kimmel Live host wrote when he was 10 years old.

The Terrific Ten is Kimmel's ultimate superhero team, consisting of names like Color Kid, Lucky Lad, and the group's leader, Muscle Man. Appearing in the trailer, which runs nearly five minutes, is Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Shaquille O’Neal, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, Jon Hamm, and Zach Galifianakis, just to name a few. They star as the team of heroes--Affleck in the lead role of Muscle Man--as the nefarious supervillain Dr. Bolt threatens to destroy the world.

Given that this is a story by Kimmel, there was no other choice than Matt Damon to play Dr. Bolt. Throughout Jimmy Kimmel Live's nearly-15 year run, Damon has been the host's on-screen nemesis. He's been bumped from the show numerous times, crashed the stage more than once and even took Jimmy hostage during one particularly memorable moment.

As Abrams explains, he didn't change a word of the dialogue in the trailer, instead pulling the words from Kimmel's comic--which he showed to the audience. That explains why it's not exactly the best-written of Abrams films.

For those expecting to see a feature-length version of the trailer to take the birthday present to the next level, don't hold your breath. Abrams is hard at work prepping Star Wars IX, while the star-studded cast of The Terrific Ten is likely very busy making most of Hollywood's movies. Besides, while the joke works well as a short, it would be very hard to pull off were it any longer.