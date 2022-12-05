Jingle Jam 2022 Provides 14 Days of Charity Streaming Goodness

Jingle Jam, one of the biggest gaming charity events of the year, has already raised over £2 million. The event runs from December 1 to December 14, so there's still plenty of time to get involved. If you donate above a certain amount, you'll even get some digital goodies.

This year's Jingle Jam is donating to a variety of charities including the British Red Cross, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Dogs for Autism, The Grand Appeal, Huntington's Disease Association, Kidscape, and Mermaids.

The main channel, The Yogscast, will be streaming throughout the 14 days and you can view their schedule on the Jingle Jam website. You can also tune into affiliated community fundraising streams via Jingle Jam's Tiltify page. There, you can see what fundraisers are affiliated with which group. You can even set up your own fundraiser using your Tiltify account and a Jingle Jam-provided toolkit.

Jingle Jam has also partnered with GameSpot sister site Fanatical for the biggest yet Jingle Jam game collection. If you donate more than £35 to the fundraiser of your choice, you'll receive over 85 Steam keys for various games including: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Tenderfoot Tactics, Troy: A Total War Saga, and You Suck At Parking.

The charity event started back in 2011, when Lewis and Simon of The Yogscast encouraged fans to donate to Oxfam, rather than send them Christmas presents. In the eleven years since then, Jingle Jam has raised over £20 million for various charities.