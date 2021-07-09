Jett: The Far Shore Trailer Reveals Alien Exploration Gameplay

After teasing players with a journey to a distant alien world almost a year ago, Jett: The Far Shore reappeared at the latest State of Play to show just what people will be doing inside of the game. Based on the trailer, that looks like it involves a whole lot of exploration from the relative safety of a spacecraft as it navigates strange terrain.

Players will take on the role of Mei in the game, an interstellar explorer who is part of a team that scouts alien planets to find a suitable new home for civilization. What's different here is that Mei must explore the landscape for habitability without bringing harm to its unique flora and fauna, observing, inspecting, and cataloging with tools such as the resonator, the dazzle lights, and the mechanical grapple.

"The far shore is brimming with entities that coexist in a dynamic, interactive ecosystem where your jett is the interloper," producer and designer Randy Smith explained in a PS Blog post. "By inspecting and experimenting, you can learn to lure predators to their prey, or combine resin with an ionic liquid to create a much-needed explosive, or ditch an enormous airborne pursuer by triggering a burst of debilitating nectar from an otherworldly plant. There are many creatures and interactions to discover, and not all players need to overcome Jett's challenges the same way."

Smith added that the PS5's DualSense controller has been used to create a more immersive experience, such as the nuance of walking on foot over different types of terrain, simulating the sensation of intense aerobatic maneuvers, and other crucial gameplay feedback elements. There's no firm release date yet for Jett: The Far Shore, but it will arrive later this year and on PS5, PS4 and PC.

