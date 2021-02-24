Jet Set Radio-Inspired Game Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Launches First Trailer

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, an upcoming game by studio Team Reptile, isn't shy about its inspirations. Between its colorful cel-shaded visuals, Hideki Naganuma soundtrack, and all the tagging, rail-grinding and dancing gameplay you could want, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is looking like Jet Set Radio Future spiritual successor of our dreams.

The Netherlands-based studio dropped its first official trailer today, after announcing the game with a short teaser last year. The game is described as "1 second per second of highly advanced funkstyle," with a short synopsis of the game reading: "Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma."

The music may sound familiar to fans of the original Jet Set Radio games, as Naganuma was the composer behind both Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future's soundtracks. The Japanese composer will now be creating brand-new music for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Initially intended to release this year, the team have now updated the game's release window to 2022. The game's Steam page is live now, while console releases are also likely, with Team Reptile stating "we aim to release the game on all relevant platforms."