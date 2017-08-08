Jennifer Lawrence Gets Seriously Scared In First Trailer For Horror Movie Mother
"Get out of my house!"
Mother! is the latest film from acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, and an unsettling first trailer has landed. It's billed as a "psychological horror film," and the star-studded cast includes Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), and Ed Harris (Westworld). Check out the trailer below:
A synopsis for the movie reads: "A young woman's tranquil life with her husband at their remote country home is challenged by a mysterious couple who arrive and lodge with them." The trailer certainly delivers plenty of chilling imagery, from spooky basements and creepy dinner parties to blood-filled lightbulbs and what looks like a sinister cult advancing on the house.
Aronofsky is known for the similarly dark, Oscar-winning thriller Black Swan, as well as such movies as The Wrestler, Noah, and Requiem for a Dream. The cast for Mother! also includes Michelle Pfeiffer (Dark Shadows), Kristen Wiig (Ghostbusters), and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
Mother! hits theaters on September 15, 2017.
