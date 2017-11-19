Jeffrey Tambor Leaves Transparent Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Actor Jeffrey Tambor has dropped out of the Emmy-winning Amazon TV Transparent amid sexual harassment allegations by members of the production team. Speaking to Deadline, Tambor said playing Maura Pfefferman on the show as "one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life."

He added that it has become clear over the past two weeks that "this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago." Tambor went on to respond to the allegations, saying it is "utterly untrue" that he would "deliberately harass" anyone.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambo said. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."

Following the accusations, the Transparent writing team reportedly held discussions about writing Tambor's character out of the show for its new season. According to Deadline's sources, Amazon hadn't renewed Tambor's contract, even before the allegations surfaced, so it was possible he was always on the way out.

In his first public statement following the allegations, Tambor said he recognises that he "hasn't always been the easiest person to work with." He added, "I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator--ever."

Tambor received high praise for his role on Transparent, winning an Emmy for his performance. He also starred in Arrested Development