Japan's Super Famicom Classic Features Different Games

Following the announcement of the SNES Classic today, Nintendo has now confirmed that the Japanese variant, Super Famicom, is getting a mini version as well. The Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom will launch in Japan on October 5, priced at 7,890 yen before tax.

Here's what it looks like (click through the images in the gallery to see them all):

Originally released in 1990, the mini version comes two Super Famicom controllers and 21 games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. The list of included titles is not quite the same as in North America and Europe, as the Japanese version includes games like Panel de Pon and Super Soccer, but not Earthbound. Here is a rundown of all the included games:

An AC Adapter for the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom will also arrive on October 5, priced at 1,000 yen before tax. The adapter for the Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer system can also be used for the Super Famicom.

Last year's NES Classic faced widespread supply shortages. For the SNES Classic, Nintendo has said it is producing "significantly more" units, though shipments might end this year, so it appears this will be another limited-edition system that could become a collector's item.