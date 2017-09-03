Japan's Next Splatoon 2 Splatfest Is A McDonald's Showdown

The ultimate battle of sides is on next weekend for Japanese Splatoon fans. McDonalds has partnered with Splatoon 2 for a Splatfest to ask which is better--McDonald's fries or chicken nuggets?

The Japanese Splatoon page revealed the theme for the Splatfest on September 9 to 10, asking which of the two is the better side with a McDonald's burger. Unfortunately for us on the opposite side of the world, this showdown doesn't seem to be coming to the West as chicken nuggets aren't available as a side here.

If you are one of the lucky fans based in Japan, make sure to hop online at 3 PM JST on September 9 to fight for your crown. As always, you'll only have 24 hours to stake your claim and represent your side. The team with the most votes or victories wins. Us American nuggie fans are counting on you, now.

The results from the latest Splatfest in the US and Europe are finally in. Flight took home a 2-to-1 victory this weekend, just barely taking the cake for the best superpower with 55 percent winning in team matches and 52 percent winning in solo. The next Western Splatfest theme has not yet been announced.