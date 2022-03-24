Jamie Lee Curtis Will Officiate Daughter's Wedding In Warcraft Cosplay

Jamie Lee Curtis, the Halloween actress known for attending comic conventions in costume, will be in costume once again this May when she officiates her daughter's wedding in a World of Warcraft outfit.

Curtis revealed this in an interview with Jimmy Fallon this week (via Kotaku). She said her daughter Ruby chose the character Jaina Proudmoore for Curtis to go as for the wedding. Everyone else will be in costume as well, though there is no one specific theme. Proudmoore is a human sorceress and is Lord Admiral of Kul Tiras, according to Warcraft lore.

Curtis said she found her outfit on Etsy and paid the seamstress a "nice sum of money." The wedding is in May, but Curtis hasn't received her costume yet due to the seller being located in Russia; Kimmel pointed out that there is war going on there now and that could be an issue.

Kimmel also poked fun at the idea of a cosplay wedding in the first place, and Curtis was quick to respond to Kimmel, "I forgot you're a comedian."

In 2015, Curtis attended the fighting game tournament Evo in Las Vegas dressed as Vega, while her husband, Christopher Guest, was dressed as Dr. Bosconovitch.

Curtis plays Tannis in the upcoming Borderlands movie, and she's part of a big cast that also includes Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Arian Greenblatt, among others.