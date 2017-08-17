James Bond's Daniel Craig Clears Up That "Slash My Wrists" Quote

Back in 2015, after shooting finished on the Bond movie Spectre, 007 actor Daniel Craig said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play James Bond again. That quote has been making the rounds for the past two years, and, now that Craig is confirmed be playing Bond again, he has cleared up some confusion about the quote and what he really meant.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Craig clarified that he gave that quote in an interview that took place just two days after Spectre finished filming. It must have been a demanding process to shoot such a massive movie, so it's understandable he wouldn't want to dive right back in in that moment.

"There is no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," Craig recalled. "I went straight into an interview and someone said, 'Would you do another one?' And I went, 'No.' And instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

Colbert then jumped in to say the situation is like asking a woman who just gave birth if she would like to have another child. He suggested that the woman might say no at that moment but would be open to the idea of having another child later. Craig said he doesn't exactly agree with the comparison. "I can't compare it to childbirth. I would get in a lot of trouble," he said.

Craig will play James Bond for a fifth time in the 25th Bond movie, which is due out in November 2019. It could be his last time playing the British super-spy after four movies so far: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

