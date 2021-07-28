James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Is Coming To Rocket League

The only thing better than scoring a soccer goal with a car is punting that ball into the net with four wheels of suave style. Rocket League's next vehicle will give players the opportunity to do so, as James Bond's signature 1963 Aston Martin DB5 will be added to the game.

The iconic vehicle will be available for 1,100 credits (about $10) in the Item Shop from July 29 until August 4, alongside additional options such as the silver birch color finish, engine audio, wheels, and a decal.

Bond has had dozens of cars throughout his many film appearances, but the Aston Martin DB5 is easily the one most associated with him, first debuting in Goldfinger, and then making appearances in Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, and the upcoming No Time To Die.

Rocket League's take on the Aston Martin DB5

It has also been in several Bond video games over the years, from 2000s game 007 Racing to 2010's Blood Stone, and was drivable in Forza Horizon 4's Best of Bond DLC.

Developer Psyonix added that the DB5's appearance marks the start of a multi-year collaboration between it, MGM, and Aston Martin, and that more James Bond content will be coming in the future.

In other Rocket League news, Psyonix has announced the rewards that will be given to Season 3's ranked players when the current period of competition ends.