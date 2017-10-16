James Bond Funko Pops Revealed, Including Blofeld, Oddjob And Jaws

After first announcing they were coming at San Diego Comic-Con, Funko has revealed the first wave of James Bond Pop figures that will be yours to own before the end of 2017. The line covers several Bond films and includes four different versions of the famed secret agent and some of his most notable foes from throughout the franchise.

Bond himself is represented with his looks from both Goldfinger (Sean Connery) and The Spy Who Loved Me (Roger Moore)--black tuxedo and white tuxedo, respectively--in the main set of figures. Additionally, there will also be store-exclusive 007 Pops to get your hands on. Target will carry a Dr. No version (Connery) of Bond in a black tuxedo, with Barnes and Noble offering up the Octopussy (Moore) version of the spy.

As for villains, there are a few to choose from. Blofeld is represented as portrayed by Donald Pleasence in You Only Live Twice. Additionally, both Oddjob and Jaws are available in the standard line. However, Oddjob also gets an exclusive variant with his killer top hat in hand and ready to throw. That particular figure will be available at Target.

Finally, from Goldfinger, the main line of toys will include Jill Masterson. Bond finds dead and covered with gold paint, which earns her the popular nickname Golden Girl.

While this line of Pop figures doesn't touch on the newer films, there's still plenty of time should Funko decide to continue the collection. Perhaps it'll be just in time for the next film in the franchise, which is currently set for a November 8, 2019 release, even if Daniel Craig has yet to sign on.

This first set of Bond figures will be available in December.