James Bond Actor Daniel Craig Is Returning As 007, According To Another Report

Daniel Craig is to return as James Bond in the franchise's next film, according to a new report. The actor had previously said he would "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than play the character for a fifth time, but sources have told The New York Times that Craig is to portray Bond "in at least one more film." This backs up a similar report from British tabloid the Mirror earlier this month.

The next film in the series, which for now is simply being referred to as Bond 25, already has a release date--November 8, 2019--though production companies Eon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have so far not officially announced who will play Bond in the film, nor who will direct it. "Additional details regarding distribution, including international release dates, [and] the film's cast and director will be announced at a later date," they said in a joint statement earlier this week. The only confirmed details for Bond 25 right now are that it will be produced by series stalwarts Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and that longtime writing duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will return.

Following the completion of the most recent film in the series, 2015's Spectre, Craig was unequivocal on whether he wanted to do another Bond film. "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," he told TimeOut. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done [filming Spectre]. All I want to do is move on.

"At the moment, we've done it. I'm not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

However, he appeared to backtrack on those comments somewhat in October 2016, when he said he has "the best job in the world."

"I'll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it," he said, before addressing his strong statements when promoting Spectre: "They say that s**t sticks, and that definitely stuck," he said. "It was the day after filming [stopped on Spectre]. I'd been away from home for a year."

"It's a good gig. I enjoy it. If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly."

Those comments came one month after it was rumored that the star had been offered $150 million to play the iconic secret agent for another two films, which would be shot back-to-back.

As of yet, Eon Productions and MGM have not confirmed who the next Bond will be.