Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Will Happen, But Only If Chris Tucker Agrees

Jackie Chan has indicated that Rush Hour 4 could happen, but it depends on whether Chris Tucker agrees to join the project. During Power 106's The Cruz Show, Chan was asked if he intends to make the fourth film.

"Next year," he replied. "For the last seven years we've been turning down the script, turning down the script, [and] yesterday we just agreed [on the script]. Probably end of this month they'll have a second draft. Next year they'll probably start, I hope--if Chris Tucker agrees."

Chan noted that it wasn't a matter of money, but time. "It's about [having the] time to make [Rush Hour 4]. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 [we'll be] all old men. I told Chris Tucker, 'Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'"

The original Rush Hour was released in 1998, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as mismatched police officers. Despite their cultural differences and language barrier, the two team up to rescue the Chinese consul's daughter, who has been kidnapped.

Both Chan and Tucker reprised there roles for two further entries in the series, with Rush Hour 3 being released in 2007. As of yet, it hasn't been revealed whether series director, Brett Ratner, will be involved in the fourth entry, should it materialize.