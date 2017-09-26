Jackie Chan Gets Ambushed In New Clip For His Next Movie

Jackie Chan's next movie, The Foreigner, is coming to theaters in October. Today, we can bring you an exclusive new clip from the action film that also stars Pierce Brosnan. The clip, titled "Ambush," sees Chan's character fighting off bad dudes who are chasing him through a home. It's more of classic Jackie Chan hand-to-hand combat--and it's great.

Based on the novel Stephen Leather novel The Chinaman, The Foreigner follows a London businessman Quan (Chan) who is out for revenge after his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. Brosnan, of James Bond fame, plays a British government agent at the center of the bombing.

If you want a wider view of what to expect from The Foreigner, you can check out the most recent full-length trailer here. You guessed it--Chan kicks ass in that trailer too, beating down bad guys with his fists and machine guns alike.

The Foreigner was directed by GoldenEye and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. The action connections don't end there, as the screenplay was written by Live Free Or Die Hard's David Marconi. It opens in theaters on October 13.