Jack Ryan TV Show: Watch The Intense First Teaser

The TV version of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan stories has been in the works for some time, and we finally have some footage. Jack Ryan is produced by Amazon and stars John Krasinski as the CIA analyst; the full trailer will premiere at New York Comic-Con this weekend.

In the meantime, Amazon has released a first teaser. It doesn't reveal much, but it looks very intense and serious, and gives us a first look at Krasinski in the lead role. Check it out below:

The show will debut on Amazon Video in 2018. It comprises eight one-hour episodes, and the entire season will be directed by Morten Tyldum, who helmed the Oscar-nominated The Imitation Game.

Last year, former Office star Krasinski spoke about what would set this show apart from previous screen incarnations. "The line between film and TV has blurred so much over the years," he said. "I think Jack Ryan is a product of that blurring so much that I think that they're not even really considering it a TV show, they're calling it a movie that's being told in [eight] parts.

"[Showrunner] Carlton Cuse's whole plan is we're gonna shoot it on a movie budget, [and] we're gonna have the same stunts as movies. It's gonna feel like a movie but you're gonna watch it every week.

"He just felt that two hours wasn't enough time to tell a Jack Ryan story, because Tom Clancy's books are so detailed and rich. If [Ryan] has a superpower it's his intelligence, so there's a lot of problem solving and things that take time. That's the beauty of the spy genre."

Krasinski will be the fifth actor to play Ryan. The character first appeared in the 1990 thriller The Hunt for the Red October, portrayed by Alec Baldwin. Harrison Ford starred in two Clancy adaptations in the early 1990s, with Ben Affleck and Chris Pine both playing the character since then.

While Krasinski is best known for playing hapless Jim Halpert in nine seasons of The Office, he did take on a more action-packed role in 2015's Michael Bay-directed war movie 13 Hours.