It's Time To Start Focusing On Video Game Preservation | Spot On

This week, the Video Game History Foundation released a study that contained some truly shocking statistics about the availability of classic games. With video games being delisted, TV shows and movies being wiped from streaming services, and even games that come on a disc requiring you to download some files before you can play, the state of preservation is bleak. Tam and Lucy discuss why it's so important, what the ESA's role has been, and what you can do to help.

