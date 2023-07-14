It's Time To Start Focusing On Video Game Preservation | Spot On
With the rise of digital media comes the downfall of video game preservation. It's time to start focusing on how we can keep older video games readily available to play.
This week, the Video Game History Foundation released a study that contained some truly shocking statistics about the availability of classic games. With video games being delisted, TV shows and movies being wiped from streaming services, and even games that come on a disc requiring you to download some files before you can play, the state of preservation is bleak. Tam and Lucy discuss why it's so important, what the ESA's role has been, and what you can do to help.
Spot On is a weekly news show airing Fridays in which GameSpot's managing editor Tamoor Hussain and senior producer Lucy James talk about the latest news in games. Given the highly dynamic and never-ending news cycle of the massive video game industry, there's always something to talk about but, unlike most other news shows, Spot On will dive deep into a single topic as opposed to recapping all the news. Spot On airs each Friday.
