It's The Last Month To Buy These Mario Anniversary Games
Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, and the special Mario Game & Watch are all going to be disappearing soon.
If you had been holding out to buy the limited-time Mario anniversary games, be warned that this is now the last month you have to do it. Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35, and the special edition Game & Watch are all going away at the end of March.
Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account gave an alert reminding customers of the limited-time offerings, which means this may well and truly be your last chance to get any of these Mario wares. Nintendo has not announced any plans to bring them back or to sell the games included in 3D All-Stars individually. It is possible you'll still be able to find a retail copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars after the date expires, but it's probably best not to count on it. The digital version is available through the Nintendo eShop.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars compiles Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy into one package. Super Mario Bros. 35 is a digital-only game available for Switch Online subscribers, which has you run through classic Super Mario Bros. levels against dozens of other players at once. Finally, the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition packs the original Super Mario Bros. into a Game & Watch case, with some Easter eggs.
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained in an interview with Polygon that the limited-time nature of these products is meant to celebrate the anniversary, and he said at the time that he "can't speak to plans beyond the end of March."
More recently, Nintendo has also put out a limited-edition Mario-themed Nintendo Switch, alongside the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
