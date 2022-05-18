It's Probably Not Aliens, Pentagon Confirms During First Public UFO Hearing In 50 Years

For the first time in half a century, US Congress held a public hearing about UFOs, but the event didn't contain any mind-blowing revelations about aliens. While the US government still cannot positively identify the nature and origins of certain sightings, it's probably not aliens.

Scott Bray, the deputy director of US naval intelligence, testified at the hearing, "We have detected no emanations within the U.A.P. task force that would suggest it’s anything nonterrestrial in origin," according to The New York Times.

The public hearing was followed by a behind-closed-doors classified hearing where government officials could speak more candidly and show additional findings without cameras watching on and reporters logging what was discussed. As for why the public hearing was more restrained, Bray said it was a matter of national security.

"We do not want potential adversaries to know exactly what we're able to see or understand, or how we come to the conclusion," Bray said. "Therefore, disclosures must be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis."

As for what Pentagon officials did show during the public hearing, there were two main clips, the first of which was an image of a "spherical object" captured through the window of an FA-18 fighter jet on the US west coast in 2019. The government had no explanation for what this object was during the hearing.

Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials said the Pentagon is committed to determining the origins of what it calls ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ commonly termed UFOs, but acknowledged many remain beyond the government's ability to explain https://t.co/W6sUWdgF7S pic.twitter.com/KfEWI7xFH3 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 17, 2022

The second piece of media was a video and still images of that showed "small triangles" flying off the US east coast earlier this year. Officials said they are "reasonably confident" that the objects were drones, and that the reason the images looked "spooky" was the result of the type of lens used to capture the image. You can see the images in the video above.

Going back to aliens, Pentagon officials testified during the hearing that the government has not collected any materials from an alien landing on Earth.

Bray further testified in the hearing that the US military currently has more than 400 reports on UFOs, adding that Navy and Air Force crews now have better reporting mechanisms built into aircraft cockpits for unexplained sightings, which has led to a greater number of reports coming in.

According to Vice, Bray went on to say, "The message is now clear: If you see something, you need to report it. And the message has been received." He added that the social stigma attached to reporting an unexplained sighting among military personnel "has been reduced."