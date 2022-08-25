It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year.

"I still think demand will outstrip supply for us this holiday," Spencer said in an interview with Bloomberg. "We'll see when we get into 2023, we'll see that supply is starting to catch up with demand. Maybe even see one in the stores when you walk in."

One of the big factors in console scarcity has been the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that has had a massive effect on all forms of technology. Nintendo has reported a decline in console sales this year by 23% compared to the last fiscal year and even Sony has had to raise the price of the PS5 in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and parts of North America.

Some relief is on the way in the future, as US President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law earlier this month. With the new legislation in place, there'll be more investment in the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States and increased production of American-made semiconductors.

