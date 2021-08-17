It's Aliens Vs. Germans In Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey

Intelligent life from beyond the stars is about to discover that there's nothing more deadly than a Bavarian looking to add a new hunting trophy to his wall. Developed by Robot Pumpkin Games--the studio responsible for The Innsmouth Case--Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey pits players against local "Barbvarians" as they explore Germany.

Just like The Innsmouth Case, the game is presented as an interactive choose-your-own-adventure novel, and will have 19 possible endings. As an intergalactic castaway who crashes their spaceship in Germany's southern region, players will have to use shape-shifting abilities and other skills to stay a step ahead of the locals while they figure out how to escape the planet.

A custom alien visitor can be designed, there'll be several mini-game puzzles to try out, and the game features an illustrated approach to character and background designs.

Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey will launch on PC via Steam, and it will also come to iOS and Android when it releases in autumn. The game's scheduled to be featured at Gamescom 2021, which is sticking to an all-digital format again this year. It kicks off on Autumn 26 and ends the next day.

Before it begins, there'll be two notable livestreams to watch in the form of an Xbox show that will provide new updates on confirmed games on August 24, and Geoff Keighley's annual Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25.